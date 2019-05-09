Danny Baker. Picture: Twitter

BBC disc jockey Danny Baker has been fired after using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn.

Baker on Thursday tweeted that he has been fired after posting a now-deleted an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and the caption: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to baby Archie who was born to mixed-race parents.

Revealing that he'd since been given the boot, Baker wrote: Just got fired from @bbc5live.For the record - it was red sauce. Always.

Baker says the posting was an "enormous mistake." It has since been deleted but Twitter is showing the disgraced DJ no mercy. See reactions below.