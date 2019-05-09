Danny Baker. Picture: Twitter

BBC disc jockey Danny Baker has been fired after using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn. Baker on Thursday tweeted that he has been fired after posting a now-deleted an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and the caption: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to baby Archie who was born to mixed-race parents.

RACIST RACIST RACIST Danny Baker @prodnose should be given today to resign and clear his desk. If he is still there at 16.59 @bbc MUST FIRE HIM! I’m disgusted by the hate and racism inherent in his Tweet Unforgivable He’s not fit to be a broadcaster employed from the public purse pic.twitter.com/YymUUqHCRY — Cllr Joseph Ejiofor (@CllrEjiofor) May 9, 2019

Revealing that he'd since been given the boot, Baker wrote: Just got fired from @bbc5live.For the record - it was red sauce. Always.

Just got fired from @bbc5live.

For the record - it was red sauce. Always. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

Baker says the posting was an "enormous mistake." It has since been deleted but Twitter is showing the disgraced DJ no mercy. See reactions below.

"Mistakenly". No way Danny Baker doesn't know the context of chimp/monkey references for black and mixed race people. He posted it because he thought it was funny, regardless, in my opinion. — The Written Ward (@WrittenWard) May 9, 2019

ive always liked u danny baker, cheeky chappy funny guy wiv loads of banter but cum on thats not the most clever thing u ave done in your life is it. cant c what u was tryin 2 achieve?????? wtf was u doin?? u only ave yourself 2 blame. — Pablo Diablo (@PDiablo175) May 9, 2019

I like Danny Baker but I’ve no sympathy for him here. Really fucking stupid and offensive thing to tweet. — Siôny Bôy (@wsionynw) May 9, 2019

#DannyBaker, who will be remembered for one thing, likening a royal baby to a monkey — Patrick McDonnell (@DeForis66) May 9, 2019