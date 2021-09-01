Bullying allegations against Duchess of Sussex 'rescinded'

Bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been "rescinded", an updated version of royal biography “Finding Freedom” has claimed. It was claimed earlier this year that 40-year-old Meghan had been accused of mistreating royal staff members but a new epilogue to biography “Finding Freedom” - which is about the duchess and her husband Prince Harry and their departure from royal life - reveals the allegations were later withdrawn.

The original allegations were laid bare in The Times newspaper and said the bullying claims had been detailed in emails. One such email was sent from Harry and Meghan's former communications director Jason Knauf to Kensington Palace Private Secretary Simon Case in October 2018, in which he wrote he was "very concerned" about the ex-'Suits' actress' conduct and claimed she had been "able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year." He wrote: "The treatment of [name redacted] was totally unacceptable.

“The duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. “She is bullying [name redacted] and seeking to undermine her confidence. “We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards [name redacted]."

However, 'Finding Freedom' authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their updated book that their sources "confirmed that upon the discovery of Jason's email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan be rescinded." Meghan had previously denied the allegations against her and said she was "saddened" by the claims. Her team said in a statement at the time: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.