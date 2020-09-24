Could Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie be planning a UK trip before Christmas?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who are currently residing in Santa Barbara, California with their 16-month-old son Archie, after stepping down as senior royals earlier this year - are keen to head back to the Prince's home country before the year ends.

A source said: ''There's a lot of tradition surrounding the holidays with his family, and they both have really loved that in the past. With the uncertainty of Covid-19, they have been taking it one day at a time and are hopeful that they can all go back together and spend it as a family.''

And the main drive for the couple to return is a chance for Archie to see his great grandparents - Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The insider added: ''Time will tell if that will need to happen and if it could potentially impact what they do and when, but they are all eager to get back to spend time with Harry's family and for Archie to see his great-grandmother and great-grandfather in particular.''

However, for now the family trio have been keeping in contact with their royal relatives across the pond using online video chat Zoom.