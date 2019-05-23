Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)

Just two weeks since welcoming their first son, Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their first anniversary on 19 May, cue the scandal reports. According to a British tabloid the former "Suits" actress' friend, Lizzie Cundy, who Meghan reportedly ghosted after she started dating the red-headed royals, claims that the Duchess of Sussex has always been partial to English men. Cunday, an English TV personality who sparked a friendship with Meghan in 2013, told the publication: “We were having a girly chat and then she said, ‘Do you know any famous guys? I’m single and I really love English men’, so I said, ‘we’ll go out and find you someone’.

Cundy's revelations comes after claims that Meghan reportedly slid into the DMs of Britain's X Factor winner Matt Cardle and asked to meet him only months before she met Harry. A source revealed that Meghan sent Cardle private messages after he followed her on social media in 2015, and even suggested they meet up. Adding that Cardle ended up ghosting Meghan after he met his current girlfriend.

Meghan, who split from her first husband Trevor Engleson in August 2013, leveled up, and started dating Harry in July 2016, and the rest, as they say, is history.

However, despite British tabloids rehashing their new Duchess' past romances, the Archie Harrison's parents opted to mark their first anniversary by celebrating their union with a never-before-seen footage of their wedding, while Harry's older brother William deals with on-going rumours of his alleged infidelity — but that's a story for a different day.



