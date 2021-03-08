Duchess Meghan called Queen Elizabeth as soon as she heard of Prince Philip's hospitalisation

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, called Queen Elizabeth II as soon as she heard that Prince Philip had been hospitalised, because she wanted to make sure the monarch was okay. The 99-year-old royal was taken to hospital on a precautionary measure in February and has since undergone a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, as well as tests and monitoring relating to an infection. And in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, 39-year-old Meghan – who, along with her husband Prince Harry, stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family last year – has said she immediately phoned Queen Elizabeth, the wife of Prince Philip, to ask how she was doing. In the pre-recorded interview, she said: “This morning I woke up earlier than H and saw that there was a note from someone in our team in the UK saying the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital. I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check in. I just called, that’s what we do.” Harry, 36, then added that whilst most of his family have a “level of control” in the things they do, he and Meghan prefer to just “be authentic”.

He said: “For so many of my family what they do, there’s a level of control in it. Because they’re fearful of what the papers are going to say about them.

“Whereas with us, it’s just like, be yourself.

“Be authentic, be genuine, just go and do what’s best for you. If you get it wrong you get it wrong, if you get it right you get it right.”

Philip was admitted to hospital last month after feeling unwell and has spent 17 nights there so far in what is his longest ever stay while being treated for an infection.

On Friday, the royal underwent a "successful procedure" relating to a pre-existing heart condition, and is now resting at King Edward VII's Hospital.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."