Duchess Meghan: Nothing I say is 'controversial'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Duchess Meghan insists nothing she says is "controversial", but rather people's "interpretation" of it. The Duchess of Sussex believes everything she has said is not controversial in itself, but rather people's "interpretation" of it. She said: "It transcends into how you interact with anyone around you and certainly your own relationship with yourself. “If you look back at anything I've said, what ends up being inflammatory is people's interpretation of it. “But if you listen to what I actually say it's not controversial."

And the 39-year-old royal - who has 16-month-old Archie with her husband Prince Harry - has urged people to "report" misinformation, as she spoke of the importance of "talking about" things that are wrong.

Speaking at the Most Powerful Women virtual summit, she added: "We have got to all put our stock in something that is true, and we need to have reliable media and news sources that are telling us the truth ... when you know something is wrong, report it, talk about it. It's like we live in the future when you're talking about bots and trolls and all of these things.

“It seems so fantastical, but that's actually the current state of affairs and that is shaping how we interact with each other online and off - and that's the piece that's important. It is not just an isolated experience."

Meanwhile, Duchess Meghan recently urged people to "keep challenging and pushing" lawmakers and make people "a little uncomfortable", allowing them to move towards "real representation" and influence.

Speaking about lawmakers, leaders and executives, she said: "They don't listen until they have to because the status quo is easy to excuse and it's hard to break. But it will pull tightest right before snapping.

“Keep challenging, keep pushing, make them a little uncomfortable.

“It's only in that discomfort that we actually create the decisions to reimagine our standards, our policies and our leadership, to move towards real representation and meaningful influence over structures of decision-making and power."