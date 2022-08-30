Duchess Meghan says she was scared to attend ‘Lion King’ premiere as it happened during ‘cruel chapter’

The Duchess, 41, known as Meghan Markle before she married the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, said she was told by an actor in the 2019 Disney remake of the animated classic people in South Africa “rejoiced” in the same way they did when Nelson Mandela was freed after they heard she was marrying into the royal family. Meghan told “The Cut” magazine: “I just had Archie. It was such a cruel chapter. I was scared to go out.”

Her interviewer for “The Cut”, Allison P Davis, said the Duchess told of how an actor from South Africa at the 2019 film showing approached her and pulled her aside. The Duchess said: “He said, ‘I just need you to know, when you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison’”. Apparently the Duchess did not name the cast member in her chat.

The interview also revealed the Sussexes’ son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, is attending pre-school, playing doctors with his mother and beat-boxing with his father. Mum-of-two the Duchess, who also has 1-year-old Lilibet with Prince Harry, said they are teaching him “manners make a man”, and she reminds him to say “please” and “thank you”. The interview also told how the Duchess’ nicknames for Prince Harry are “H” or “my love”, and she compares them to “salt and pepper” as they always go together.

She said: “That’s me and Harry. We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together.” Prince Harry, 37, who briefly joined his wife in her interview, also told how he reassured his wife she is “a model” after she expressed doubt over her abilities in front of the camera following her “10-hour” cover shoot for “The Cut”, which took place the day before the interview. Interviewer Davis said in her 6 400-word profile the Duke “marvelled” that his wife had been “gone for, like, 10 hours” for the photoshoot, before he said the first thing the Duchess said after returning home was: “I’m not a model”.

