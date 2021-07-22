Duchess Meghan wanted to meet a London man

Duchess Meghan's former friend Lizzie Cundy says the royal wanted to meet a London man during her trips to the UK, before she fell for Prince Harry. The 39-year-old royal reportedly told former friend Lizzie Cundy that she wanted to find herself a London man during one of her visits to the UK before she fell for Prince Harry.

Lizzie - who hosts Amazon Prime “Red Carpet Uncut” - told The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "We have a clip of her saying: 'I want to be a London girl, I love London men and I love everything to do with London'. "I was asked to look after Meghan when she came over here. She wanted to meet someone." However, Lizzie claims that Meghan - who has children Lili and Archie with Harry - "ghosted" her once she met her prince.

She said: "She ghosted me once the engagement hit. She's ghosted quite a lot of people, obviously, including her family, so I'm not the worst person she's ghosted." Meanwhile, former “X Factor” winner Matt Cardle, 38, previously revealed he enjoyed a "weird" flirtation with Meghan, after she followed him on social media due to his performance in the West End show 'Memphis'.