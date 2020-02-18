Duchess Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle believes she's "jealous" of Duchess Catherine and deliberately set out to ruin her birthday in January.
Samantha Markle - who shares the same father, Thomas Markle, as the former 'Suits' star - has lashed out at her estranged sibling once again as she believes she deliberately announced her and husband Prince Harry's plans to step back as "senior royals" on the eve of Catherine's 38th birthday on January 9 because she wanted to "ruin" her special day.
Speaking to the Daily Star Online, Samantha said: "Sad she would do that on Kate's birthday - I believe she was jealous of beautiful Kate. She could never compare - Kate is iconic!
"Perfect Queen material and lovely as a family member especially as a mother.
"I was impressed with how Kate could make a $200 dress look like $2 million."