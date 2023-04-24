Duchess Meghan’s poetic clap back at British tabloids is a thing of beauty

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is “living in the present” and has slammed suggestions she wasn’t attending King Charles’s coronation because of a letter she wrote to him two years ago. The former “Suits” actress and her husband, Prince Harry, alleged that a member of his family had speculated on the colour of their then-unborn baby Archie’s skin during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

And it was claimed a few days ago that the duchess later wrote to her father-in-law to name the person and bring his attention to the “unconscious bias” in the British royal family. And according to the “Daily Telegraph” newspaper, one of the reasons Meghan wasn’t joining her husband at the coronation next month was because she believed his reply to her letter was unsatisfactory. However, her spokesperson has now hit back at the speculation.

Meghan said not today.



The Duchess of Sussex has issued a SWIFT statement through her spokesperson.



The era of using Meghan as the scapegoat is over. pic.twitter.com/anefeXnO3j — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) April 22, 2023 Her representative said: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.

“Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

Meanwhile, Harry, who has children Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months, with Meghan, spoke about the “unconscious bias” in his family earlier this year, while promoting his memoir “Spare”. When ITV interviewer Tom Bradby said to him that “in the Oprah interview, you accused members of your family of racism”, Harry replied: “No, I didn’t.” He went on to add: “There was, there was concern about his skin colour.”