The Duchess of Sussex's best friend, Misha Nonoo, insists the Duchess "hasn't changed" since joining the royal family.
The former "Suits" star - who was known as Meghan Markle before she wed Prince Harry in May 2018 - has known Misha Nonoo for more than five years and the fashion designer is delighted such a huge change of circumstances hasn't impacted on her pal or their friendship.
Misha said: "I know you'd think all that would make a difference to our friendship. But she hasn't changed as a friend at all, which I'm so grateful for.
"She remains exactly the same person as always; equally committed, equally involved, incredibly thoughtful.
"And it's a great pleasure to be able to say that because friendships can change over the years: people move countries, they have children, they get married - it's the natural course of life. But she has been incredibly loyal."