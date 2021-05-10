Duchess of Sussex marks Mother's Day with charity donation

The Duchess of Sussex marked Mother's Day on Sunday by making a donation to a charity which supports pregnant women in Los Angeles.

Duchess Meghan and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, donated an undisclosed amount through their Archewell foundation to support Harvest Home in Los Angeles, which provides support for homeless pregnant women around the city.

The personal letter included from Meghan read: "As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting.

“These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values.

“Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own.

“When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of colour and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities.

“I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents."

Harvest Home described the gift from the duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - as an "incredible Mother's Day surprise" as they thanked the couple and company Procter & Gamble for their donations.

Writing to mark Mother's Day on Sunday, they shared: "Happy Mother’s Day today and every day to all moms out there.

“Thank you for your constant love, your tireless energy, and for showing up and being just 'enough'. We see you and we love you!

“Today, we are thrilled to have the support of Archewell Foundation, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Procter & Gamble, who are donating diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items to ensure that the moms and babies at Harvest Home are celebrated all throughout the year. (sic)"