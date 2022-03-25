Duke and Duchess of Cambridge receive warm welcome in The Bahamas

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in The Bahamas, on the final leg of their tour of the Caribbean. The royal couple landed at Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau on Thursday, and they were both warmly welcomed by Philip Davis, who also passed on his best wishes to Queen Elizabeth ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

He told the royals: "We have been looking forward to your arrival. It's long overdue. We are delighted you are here." In response, Prince William said: "Yes, very much, excited to be here." The prime minister then added: "Our best wishes are sent to the Queen, and congratulations on her Platinum Jubilee."

The arrival of William, 39, and the 40-year-old duchess was also acknowledged on Twitter by the prime minster's office. A message on the micro-blogging platform explained: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the nation’s capital this afternoon and paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Mrs. Davis.

"The Bahamas is the final leg of Their Royal Highnesses' 8 day Caribbean tour, marking the occasion of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. "While here, The Duke and Duchess will attend a number of events highlighting Bahamian culture, climate change and recovery following Hurricane Dorian. (sic)" Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose with with Bahamas' Prime Minister Philip Davis and his wife Ann-Marie Davis during a meeting in Nassau, Bahamas March 24, 2022. Picture: Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters Despite this, the Bahamas National Reparations Committee has called for the British monarchy to pay millions in reparations for its role in slavery.

In an open letter published ahead of the royal visit, the committee said: "We, the children of those victims, owe it to our ancestors to remember. We owe it to our ancestors to demand a reckoning and to demand accountability, healing, and justice. "The Duke and Duchess may not be compelled to make such a declaration during their visit to our shores. They may not be able at this time to speak on behalf of the Queen and their government. However, they can no longer ignore the devastation of their heritage. "They and their family of royals and their government must acknowledge that their diverse economy was built on the backs of our ancestors. And then, they must pay."

