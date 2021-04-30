Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank fans for well wishes on 10-year anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have said they are “enormously grateful” for public support as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Prince William and his wife Catherine tied the knot a decade ago, and in a new social media post, the couple have thanked those who sent “kind messages” to them to mark the special occasion.

The royals posted a video of themselves and their children - Princes George, seven, and Louis, three, and Princess Charlotte, five - enjoying time outdoors, which was shot by Will Warr throughout autumn last year.

And in the caption on the Kensington Royal Instagram post, William and Catherine – who was known as Kate Middleton before marrying the prince – wrote: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C (sic)”

The sweet video saw the couple charge around a garden chasing after their laughing children in one segment, whilst another showed the family marching up sand dunes before cuddling up together to look out at the sea.

Meanwhile, William and Catherine initially marked their anniversary by unveiling two new romantic photographs.

The couple - who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guests on April 29, 2011 - posed for the sweet snaps, which were taken at Kensington Palace by photographer Chris Floyd, best known for his pictures of the likes of Oasis, David Bowie and The Verve.

In the photos, Prince William holds hands with his wife as they beam at the camera.

One picture - taken in the courtyard - was shared to social media revealing the shoot took place "ahead of" their 10th anniversary, while the other garden snap was captioned with bride and groom emojis.

They were also posed by the official Royal Family account, with the caption: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary.

"Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey."