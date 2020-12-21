Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce first project for Archewell

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are teaming up with a global food charity for a new initiative. The couple have announced the first philanthropic project for their Archewell Foundation will be to fund four community relief centres for World Food Kitchen, an organisation run by chef José Andrés which provides meals in the wake of natural disasters. The four buildings will be permanent structures designed to be opened rapidly in the wake of emergencies that can also be used as schools, clinics or community centres as necessary. The Duke and Duchess said in a statement: "The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity. “When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we're reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing – and working tirelessly – to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action."

José is delighted to have the couple on board to help with the initiative.

He said: “We believe in the healing power of food, and we like to say wherever there's a fight so hungry people may eat, we will be there.

“We are more energised than ever to continue this vital work, and we're proud that it will be hand in hand with Archewell Foundation and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I have come to know both of them well, and believe that their values are directly aligned with what we stand for at World Central Kitchen.”

Each of the centres will be in areas “disproportionately impacted by hunger and food system challenges.”

The first will be built on the Caribbean island of Dominica - which was hit by two hurricanes in 2017 - and is scheduled to be opened early next year. It will be followed by another in Puerto Rico, with the other two locations yet to be announced.

Although it hasn't been disclosed how much Prince Harry and Duchess Megan - who have son Archie, 19 months, together - will be putting towards the centres, World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook told Bloomberg that each would require an initial investment of at least $50,000 to get started.

The organisation has distributed 50 million meals in 17 countries since it launched in 2010.