A royal source has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering relocating to the US.
The 35-year-old royal and the Duchess - who have a five-month-old son called Archie - are poised to take a break from their work schedules, and their impending trip to California is being viewed as a test for a potential future switch.
A royal source told The Sun newspaper: "There's an acceptance that things haven't worked out with the Sussexes full-time in Windsor, so they could have a second base in America."
The royals - who tied the knot in Windsor in 2018 - initially considered making a switch to South Africa, but have now apparently changed their minds.
Instead, it seems as though they've turned their attentions to the US, where the Duchess was born and raised.