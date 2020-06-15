Duke and Duchess of Sussex delay charity launch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly postponed the public launch of their charitable foundation, Archewell. The couple had been expected to launch Archewell this spring but are said to have decided to hold off with any official projects for the non-profit organisation until next year. According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan instead plan to direct their efforts towards supporting Black Lives Matter and the wider repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic. A source told the newspaper that the couple - who have 13-month-old son Archie together - will still be giving the "same focus" on issues including gender equality, young people and mental health, but also recognised they had to adapt to the rapidly-changing events of 2020. The insider said: "What's absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there's no point in rushing.

"They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."

Harry and Meghan announced in January that they were stepping down as senior royals and moving to North America.

Archewell was designed to replace their Sussex Royal organisation.

A statement published on sussexroyal.com previously said: "In Spring 2020, their digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you."

A trademark application for Archewell was filed on 3 March and since then,

Archewell LLC and Archewell, Inc were filed as corporations in the state of Delaware, where the former 'Suits' actress' company Frim Fram Inc also moved to in January.