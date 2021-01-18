Duke and Duchess of Sussex donate lunches to volunteers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent lunch to a group of volunteers working for The Mission Continues. The royal couple shared a "small token of [their] appreciation" towards The Mission Continues - who help veterans who are adjusting to life at home to find purpose through community impact - via their own Archewell Foundation, in the form of a delivery of meals from Homegirl Catering, which they arranged ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The Mission Continues shared the note from Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, along with photos of the meal boxes, on Instagram. The message read: "In honour of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, we want to send our thanks and gratitude to the team at The Mission Continues. "We're so proud of all the work you're doing to support your community and hope you enjoy this small token of our appreciation."

And the couple - who have son Archie, 20 months, together - hinted they are planning to volunteer with the organisation at some point in the future.

The message continued: "Thank you for your service - today and every day.

"We look forward to joining you soon!

"Stay safe, and keep up the great work."

The non-profit company expressed their gratitude for the kind gesture.

They wrote on Instagram on Sunday: "We'd like to send a huge thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Archewell Foundation, for fueling the volunteers of our LA Service Platoon with lunch yesterday, so they can continue their hard work at the Compton VFW and help those living in the Compton community! We're truly honored to have their support! #MLKDayON (sic)"