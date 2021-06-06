Duke and Duchess of Sussex have poignant due date

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby daughter is reportedly due on Thursday, on what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday.

The royal baby is reportedly expected to arrive this Thursday, the very same day that Prince Philip - who died in April aged 99 - would have marked his milestone birthday.

Royal insiders have suggested that Prince Harry, 36, and Duchess Meghan, 39, could name the child Pip in tribute to the prince's grandfather and they are also contemplating the name Lilly, after The Queen's affectionate family nickname Lilibet.

A source said: "The baby is due on Philip's birthday and it would be so special if she came then.

"That, and naming her Pip, would be a lovely way to pay tribute to Philip.

"Harry has been discussing the due date and possible names with his close pals and they're talking about it quite openly now it's getting close."

The royal insider also suggested that the Duke and Duchess - who are parents to son Archie, two - are happy to break with royal conventions when naming the child.

The source said: "They've been talking about Lily and Pip. They're not exactly traditional royal names, but these two aren't exactly a traditional royal couple."

The duchess - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying Prince Harry - is said to be planning a home birth in California and the couple, who stepped down as senior members of the royal family last year and relocated to the US, intend to take a break once the child arrives.

An insider told Page Six: "They will both take some proper time off.

"It will be the summer and they want to make sure they both take their leave so they have some real quality time together once the baby arrives."