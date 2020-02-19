A report has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in talks over whether they'll be able to retain their Sussex Royal brand.
The couple - who are parents to nine-month-old son Archie - have announced plans to step down as senior members of the royal family, but it's still to be decided whether they'll be able to keep using their brand name.
A source told Sky News: "Discussions are still ongoing.
"As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organisation. Details will be shared in due course."
The Duke and Duchess - who have committed themselves to a life of financial independence - use the Sussex Royal brand on their website and Instagram page.