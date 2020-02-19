Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'remain in talks over royal brand'









The UK's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Picture: IANS A report has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in talks over whether they'll be able to retain their Sussex Royal brand. The couple - who are parents to nine-month-old son Archie - have announced plans to step down as senior members of the royal family, but it's still to be decided whether they'll be able to keep using their brand name. A source told Sky News: "Discussions are still ongoing. "As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organisation. Details will be shared in due course." The Duke and Duchess - who have committed themselves to a life of financial independence - use the Sussex Royal brand on their website and Instagram page.

However, a source has suggested that the use of the Sussex Royal moniker has proven to be troublesome, with the insider saying it "needed to be reviewed".

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex's half-sister recently claimed she's "jealous" of her sister-in-law, Duchess Catherine.

Samantha Markle claimed her estranged sister announced plans to step back as a senior royal on the eve of Catherine's 38th birthday because she wanted to "ruin" her special day.

Samantha - who shares the same father, Thomas Markle, as the former 'Suits' star - said: "Sad she would do that on Kate's birthday - I believe she was jealous of beautiful Kate. She could never compare - Kate is iconic!

"Perfect Queen material and lovely as a family member especially as a mother. I was impressed with how Kate could make a $200 dress look like $2 million."