Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children ‘can use HRH titles after Queen Elizabeth’s death’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is now reportedly technically a prince following the death of Queen Elizabeth. His younger sister, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Mountbatten-Windsor – named after the late British monarch’s childhood nickname – is also said to be entitled to be a princess following the death of Her Majesty.

Rules laid out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, have an HRH style if they choose to use it, MailOnline is reporting. It comes after the Sussexes, Prince Harry, 37, and Duchess Meghan, 41, stopped using their own HRH styles after they stepped down as senior working royals for a life in America. Watch video:

Archie, 3 years old, is technically history’s first Prince of Sussex and 1-year-old Lili is the first Princess of Sussex. The claim about their HRH titles comes amid a major shuffle in the line of succession to the UK throne in light of Queen Elizbeth’s death, 96, on Thursday, at her home in Balmoral. The Duke of Cambridge is expected to become the Prince of Wales after his father was named King Charles III.

Prince William, 40, is now heir to the throne of the UK after Prince Charles’ accession following the Queen’s death. The royal’s wife the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, is also set to take on the new title of the Princess of Wales. This official photograph was taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Seated (left to right) The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cambridge. Standing (left - right) The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, The Duke of Cambridge. Picture: Chris Allerton/Twitter. William is the oldest of the royals among the top eight in line, and is followed by his three children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis.

