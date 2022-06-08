Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie ‘targeted’ by white supremacists

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie was targeted by white supremacists “for being mixed race”, a court has been told. Christopher Gibbons, 38, is accused of describing the 3-year-old boy – who was born Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – as an “abomination that should be put down” in an online “terror” podcast.

Story continues below Advertisement

In that podcast, Gibbons and fellow host Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, also called for Prince Harry, 37, to be prosecuted and “judicially killed for treason” for being married to 40-year-old Meghan, whose mother Doria Ragland is African-American, while her father, Thomas Markle, is Caucasian. Watch video: The pair are said to have despised mixed-race relationships and used the couple’s marriage as an example on their “Black Wolf Radio” show.

Gibbons, from Carshalton, South London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford in East London, deny encouraging acts of extreme right-wing terrorism through their podcast for almost a year between March 3, 2019 and February 9, 2020. Gibbons denies a further accusation of spreading terrorist publications by uploading videos to an online hoard titled “The Radicalisation Library” from April 2018 to February 2020. Prosecutor Anne Whyte QC told Kingston Crown Court that both the accused are “dedicated and unapologetic white supremacists” who hold “extreme right-wing views”.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “They thought that if they used the format of a radio show, as good as in plain sight, they could pass off their venture as the legitimate exercise of their freedom of speech. “In fact, what they were doing was using language designed to encourage others to commit acts of extreme right-wing terrorism against the sections of society that these defendants hated.” Gibbons and Patten-Walsh allegedly approved of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox, 41, in 2016 by a far-right thug – as well as Brenton Tarrant's 2019 shooting spree at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 51 victims dead during Friday prayers.

Story continues below Advertisement

They also referred to victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 22 people as “s****”, a jury heard. Patten-Walsh allegedly also called the perpetrator of the attack “a sand n*****”. The accused also allegedly made anti-Semitic remarks and painted black and Asian men as rapists in their podcast. Their trial continues.

Story continues below Advertisement