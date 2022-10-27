Duke of Sussex’s memoir titled ‘SPARE’

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is titled “SPARE”. Prince Harry, 38, will publish his long-awaited autobiography on January 10, 2023, Penguin Random House confirmed, with the book’s publicity blurb heavily referencing his mother Princess Diana’s death.

Its cover, released on Thursday morning, shows a bearded Harry staring at the camera in a head-on shot, wearing a brown T-shirt and black string necklace. Set to be released in 16 languages, its Spanish title has been confirmed as “SPARE: EN LA SOMBRA” – which translates as “In The Shadow”. Harry will read an unabridged audio edition of the book, also set for release on January 10.

A spokesperson for Penguin Random House said: “‘SPARE’ takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. “As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on. “For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, ‘SPARE’ is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Global CEO of Penguin Random House, Markus Dohle, said: “Penguin Random House is honoured to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere. “He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world.” Waterstones said about the release, which they are offering at half the price of its hardcover cost of £28 to those who pre-order the book: “Told with his characteristic honesty and warmth, ‘SPARE’ is a unique account of life within the royal family from one of its most fascinating figures – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

