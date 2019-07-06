This official photograph was taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Seated (L - R) The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke of Sussex, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, The Duchess of Cambridge. Standing (L - R) The Prince of Wales, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, The Duke of Cambridge. Picture by Chris Allerton/Twitter.

The British Royal family has released the first pictures of royal baby Archie Harrison's christening. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted for a private intimate ceremony.

While the monarch Queen Elizabeth couldn't be present, due to a prior engagement, her eighth great-grandchild was baptised at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The official family Twitter account released two pictures, one a family portrait and the other a black and white photo of proud parents Harry and Meghan doting over their son.

This picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archie was taken in the Rose Garden at Windsor Castle on Archie’s christening day. Picture by Chris Allerton/Twitter.



It's believed that about 25 guests were present at the ceremony and the get together afterwards, these included Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.





Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was christened at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.

📷 Chris Allerton /©️SussexRoyal pic.twitter.com/hxMz8qeIV2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 6, 2019

On the eve of the christening however, there was already a public backlash after the news earlier this week that £2.4million (about R42.6 million) worth of British taxpayers’ money had been used to refurbish the duke and duchess’s official residence, Frogmore Cottage, in the Queen’s Windsor estate.

Royal expert, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said she felt that people were becoming a "bit jaded" by "stylised" pictures of the newest royal.

DailyMail

