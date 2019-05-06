FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Princess Diana’s little boy, the devil-may-care red-haired prince with the charming smile is about to become a father. The arrival of the first child for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will complete the transformation of Harry from troubled teen to family man, from source of concern to source of national pride. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)



Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are officially set to welcome their royal baby sooner than later as the former actress is in labour.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the seventh in line to the throne is expected to make an appearance in a matter of hours after Meghan went into labour during the early hours of Monday morning. Harry, who cut his trip to Netherlands short last week, is at her side.

Confirmed. Meghan is in labour. This from Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/5Z70fyhY5k — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 6, 2019





Baby Sussex is the first born to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the fourth grandchild of the Prince of Wales and the late Princess Diana, joining Prince William and Duchess Catherine's Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.