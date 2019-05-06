Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are officially set to welcome their royal baby sooner than later as the former actress is in labour.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the seventh in line to the throne is expected to make an appearance in a matter of hours after Meghan went into labour during the early hours of Monday morning. Harry, who cut his trip to Netherlands short last week, is at her side.
Confirmed. Meghan is in labour. This from Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/5Z70fyhY5k— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 6, 2019
Baby Sussex is the first born to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the fourth grandchild of the Prince of Wales and the late Princess Diana, joining Prince William and Duchess Catherine's Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The couple announced the pregnancy publicly on 15 October 2018 - the first day of their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand - but have not disclosed the child's gender.