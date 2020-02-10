Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan bonded with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez during JPMorgan's Miami billionaire's summit.
The 35-year-old Prince and Meghan, 38 - who have a nine-month-old son called Archie together - dined with the pop singer and the baseball legend at a restaurant on Thursday night.
An eyewitness told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner.
"J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids."
Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that Prince Harry and Meghan were set to drop their HRH titles.