I never submitted a book that had those names in it, says Omid Scobie on palace racism row

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex , previously claimed unnamed relatives of her husband Prince Harry had expressed "concerns" about the skin colour of their son Prince Archie, now four, when she was pregnant, and a Dutch translation of the author's new book 'Endgame' had to be pulled from shelves earlier this week when it seemingly named the previously-undisclosed two people involved in the conversations.

However, Scobie admitted he is "frustrated" by what has happened and insisted he isn't responsible for the names of the alleged culprits - who were identified in the UK by Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show on Wednesday - being leaked.

Speaking on 'This Morning' on Thursday, he said: "I had never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version.

" I'm obviously frustrated, I wouldn't say I'm upset about it because obviously I'd been working in a bubble of no emotion for the last 10 days'. "