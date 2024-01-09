Jeffrey Epstein had sex tape evidence of Prince Andrew, Richard Branson and others, claims witness

The Duke of York may soon find himself having to explain away another Jeffrey Epstein-related scandal. And this time, he doesn’t have his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, to defend him.

Recently unsealed court documents revealed that the shamed financier allegedly had sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson. One of Epstein’s victims Sarah Ransome claimed that sex tapes existed of the British royal, ex-US president and the billionaire businessman having relations with her friend on numerous occasions while Epstein filmed them, Sky News reported. In response to the allegations, the law firm representing Epstein's lawyer said the woman “manifestly lacks credibility”.

They were referring to a 2019 article in the New Yorker where Ransome admitted to making up the story of the sex tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behaviour, and to make him think she had “evidence that would come out if he harmed me”.

Now in a new turn of events, Ransome’s 2016 emails sent to a reporter claimed the explicit footage does indeed exist and clearly identified the famous faces. “Thank God she managed to get a-hold of some footage of the filmed sex tapes, which clearly identify the faces of Clinton, Prince Andrew and Branson having sexual intercourse with her,” Ransome said. When her friend did report the incidents to police in 2008, she was made to “feel like a dirty wh*re and a liar”.

In response to the claims, a Virgin spokesperson for Branson told The Independent, “In a New Yorker report published in 2019, Ransome admitted that she had ‘invented’ the tapes. We can confirm that Sarah Ransome’s claims are baseless and unfounded.” A Clinton rep did not comment when approached by Sky News. Ransome was involved in Virginia Giuffre’s defamation case against Epstein’s mistress Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015 and provided photographs showing Epstein, Maxwell, herself and other young women on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.