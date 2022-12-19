Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Jeremy Clarkson’s misogynist views on full display while writing he loathed Duchess Meghan ‘on a cellular level’

File photo: Former ‘Top Gear’ presenter Jeremy Clarkson has also taken pot-shots at the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Reuters

File photo: Former 'Top Gear' presenter Jeremy Clarkson has also taken pot-shots at the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Reuters

Published 2h ago

Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news".

The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'.

Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100-million fake news PR machine. It's projection at its finest. And it's almost comical."

In particular, Samantha disputed Meghan's claim that she "took care" of her grandmother in her "final years".

She told Fox News: "The whole grandmother thing - that just did it for us.

"I think my grandmother would be rolling over in her grave if she saw that. And she didn't take care of her. She visited her. She never made apple butter with her because my grandmother was making apple butter, like, in the 1970s before Meghan was even born.

"So it's been so far-fetched. It's like a tragic comedy, especially sadly for our family and for the royals. And here we are."

Former ‘Top Gear’ presenter Jeremy Clarkson has also taken pot-shots at the Duchess of Sussex.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Clarkson shared his disdain for the former working royal.

The TV personality wrote that he loathed Meghan “on a cellular level” and that he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.

In response to his rant, his daughter Emily released a statement on social media, distancing herself from her father’s piece.

Taking to her IG stories, she wrote: “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything my dad said about Meghan Markle, and I remain standing in support of those who are targeted with online hatred.”

