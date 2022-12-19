Jeremy Clarkson’s misogynist views on full display while writing he loathed Duchess Meghan ‘on a cellular level’

Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news". The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in 'Harry and Meghan'.

Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at $100-million fake news PR machine. It's projection at its finest. And it's almost comical." In particular, Samantha disputed Meghan's claim that she "took care" of her grandmother in her "final years". She told Fox News: "The whole grandmother thing - that just did it for us.

"I think my grandmother would be rolling over in her grave if she saw that. And she didn't take care of her. She visited her. She never made apple butter with her because my grandmother was making apple butter, like, in the 1970s before Meghan was even born.

"So it's been so far-fetched. It's like a tragic comedy, especially sadly for our family and for the royals. And here we are." Former ‘Top Gear’ presenter Jeremy Clarkson has also taken pot-shots at the Duchess of Sussex. Writing in his column for The Sun, Clarkson shared his disdain for the former working royal.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022 The TV personality wrote that he loathed Meghan “on a cellular level” and that he was “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”. In response to his rant, his daughter Emily released a statement on social media, distancing herself from her father’s piece.