Britain’s Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan. Picture: Reuters

In an unusual move, Kensington Palace has commented on the alleged ongoing feud between the royal sisters-in-law, Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan. The alleged ongoing feud has been a hot topic as British publications continue to report that Kate and Meghan's relationship is strained due to Meghan's "disregard for royal protocol" and her "opinionated and dictatorial" personality.

A recent story by The Sun claims that before Meghan and Prince Harry's May wedding, the Duchess of Cambridge told Meghan not to berate members of her team at Kensington Palace, saying, "That's unacceptable, they're my staff and I speak to them."

"This never happened," The Sun quoted a Kensington Palace spokesman as saying, in response to argument claims. The source had also told the publication that it's "a tricky situation but it was a one-off and they are determined to maintain a positive relationship even though they are obviously very different in their approach."

Kate and Meghan have rarely been seen together in public since the May wedding.

Rumours of a feud between Kate and Meghan were further fueled after Kensington Palace announced last month that Harry and Meghan would move out the palace complex and relocate to Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle as they prepare for the arrival of their first child.

Among the rumours, none of which have been confirmed, include Meghan causing Kate Middleton to cry after a bridesmaid fitting for her daughter Charlotte.

Kensington Palace is said to have launched the hunt for the source of the leaks, according to the Mail on Sunday.



