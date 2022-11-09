Meghan, Duchess of Sussex believes strong women are branded ‘difficult’ as codeword for ‘b****’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex believes strong women are branded “difficult” as it is a codeword for “b****”. The former “Suits” actress, 41, added on the latest episode of her “Archetypes” podcast the “b-word” is used to “gaslight” females who know what they want, and said she also disliked the word “pushy”.

She said on the eighth instalment of “Archetypes”, released on Spotify on Tuesday and called “To ‘B’ or not to ‘B”’ said about use of “b****”: “What these people are implying when they use that very charged word, is that this woman, ‘Oh, she’s difficult.’” Watch video:

“Which is really just a euphemism or is probably not even a euphemism. It’s really a codeword for the b-word. “My friend said to me, ‘There’s a certain point when you come to terms with the fact that not everyone is going to like you. The goal can’t be for everyone to like you, but the goal can be for them to respect you.’ The mum-of-two, who shares son Archie, 3, and 17-month-old daughter Lilibet with her husband Harry, Duke of Sussex, 38, added she would never say “b****” unless she was referring to a female dog.

