Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared Archetypes podcast details

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will "investigate the labels that try to hold women back" in her new podcast, which will be called “Archetypes”. It was revealed last week the former “Suits” star will launch her debut series for Spotify in the summer and now the streaming service have revealed it will be called “Archetypes” and it will see the 40-year-old royal - who has children Archie, two, and Lili, nine months, with husband Prince Harry - speak to historians and experts.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the series, Meghan will "uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives." In an audio teaser for the series, the duchess addressed the way women have long been generalised, particularly in popular culture and the media. She asked: "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us . . . but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?

"This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she says in the teaser. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place." Meghan and Harry announced in 2020 their production company Archewell Audio had agreed a multi-year partnership with Spotify with the intention of building "community through shared experience, narratives and values."

Story continues below Advertisment

Last week, the couple vowed to "tackle misinformation" as they continue their partnership with Spotify, despite several high-profile musicians removing their music from the app amid calls for Joe Rogan's podcast to be cancelled for giving false information regarding the coronavirus vaccine. An Archewell Audio spokesperson said: “As we all continue to tackle the misinformation era, Archewell Audio has found it important to work with our partners at Spotify to ensure that the digital technologies so many of us use every day are rooted in strong principles of trust and safety.

Story continues below Advertisment