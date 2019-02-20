Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves the Surrey Hotel ahead of her baby shower at the Mark Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Meghan headed to Ralph Lauren's The Polo Bar in Midtown Manhattan for dinner with friends on Tuesday night. The Duchess of Sussex - who is expecting a baby with her husband Prince Harry - looked happy to be with her friends as they sat down for dinner at Ralph Lauren's The Polo Bar in Midtown Manhattan following her baby shower.

Meghan dined with tennis ace Serena Williams, designer Misha Nonoo, 'Suits' actress Sarah Rafferty, brand consultant Benita Litt and her college friend Lindsay Roth.

The 37-year-old royal had marked her baby's impending arrival with her friends on Tuesday at a hotel on New York's Upper East Side.

An insider told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Meghan wanted to share her special time with those friends who have been with her through thick and thin. She was desperate for them all to get together and have some girly time away from the guys, so her pals arranged to all meet up in New York. They have spoiled her rotten while she has been over. They are all so excited and cannot wait for the baby to arrive."



