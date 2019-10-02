President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady welcome Britain's royal couple









Britain's royal couple visited President Ramaphosa and Dr. Tshepo Motsepe in Pretoria. Picture: Karen Sandison. On the last day of their African tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to Pretoria to meet president Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe.

Upon arrival at the Mahlambu Ndlopfu President’s Residence, Britain’s royal couple posed for a photo with the president before heading to private meeting.

From left: President Ramaphosa, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. Picture: Karen Sandison.





The Duchess wore a beige double-breasted collar dress similar to the one she wore yesterday. The only difference is that today's one was a bit longer in length. The First Lady wore a floral flounce skirt with a matching shirt while Ramaphosa wore a black suit, white shirt and red tie. The Duke opted for a navy blue suit, white shirt and a blue tie.





Britain's royal couple at a meeting with President Ramaphosa and Dr. Tshepo Motsepe. Picture: Karen Sandison.





Before meeting with the president, the royals went to Tembisa to learn about Youth Employment Services (YES). YES is an initiative launched by Ramaphosa aiming to tackle the critical issue of youth unemployment in South Africa by creating one million new work opportunities in the next three years.





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Young Empowerment Services Hub in Tembisa. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha.





Since their arrival in Africa, the Duke of Sussex not only visited South Africa but went to neighbouring countries such as Botswana, Angola, and Malawi where he followed the the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana and raised awareness for HIV.





The Duchess of Sussex remained in Johannesburg where she was on the ground, discussing violence against women and children.





Duchess of Sussex engaging with children where she was discussing violence against women and children. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha.





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be flying back to Britain tonight. Here are some of the highlights during their South African visit.



