Prince Charles cries as he visits Prince Philip memorial

Prince Charles looked visibly moved as he attended a memorial to his father Prince Philip outside Marlborough House on Thursday. The Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away last week at the age of 99 and on Thursday, the Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, went to view some of the floral tributes left by members of the public outside Marlborough House, just along The Mall, which leads onto Buckingham Palace. A spokesperson for Charles and Camilla's official residence, Clarence House, said: "Today, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Marlborough House Gardens to view a selection of flowers left by members of the public in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh. “The flowers and condolence messages have been moved from outside Buckingham Palace and within the Royal Parks to the private gardens at Marlborough House. "The Royal Parks will continue to move the flowers during this period of National Mourning. Marlborough House Gardens was chosen so as not to encourage crowds from gathering outside the Royal Palaces due to Covid-19."

It was recently confirmed Prince Philip's funeral will take place "entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle".

The Duke of Edinburgh is to be laid to rest at 3pm on Saturday and Buckingham Palace have now revealed details of his ceremonial funeral, which are in line with the prince's personal wishes for it to be a relatively low-key event and will recognise and celebrate his life and decades of service.

An official spokesperson said: "In line with Government guidelines and public health measures, there will be no public processions and the Duke's funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle."

Philip's coffin will stay in Windsor Castle's private chapel until the day of the funeral, when it will be moved by a Bearer Party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The funeral service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle at 2.45pm, with Philip's coffin travelling on top of a specially-modified Land Rover which he had helped to design and covered with his Personal Standard and a wreath of flowers and flanked by military Pall Bearers.