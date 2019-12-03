Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have paid tribute to 12 charities that are crucial in providing aid during the winter, in honour of the "12 Days of Christmas".
The royal couple honour different charities every month through their Instagram page, and December has seen them shed light on non-profit organisations that work to care for "those in need", especially during the cold winter temperatures.
And this month, the couple - who are parents to six-month-old Archie - have been inspired by the popular 12 Days of Christmas when coming up with their list.
In an Instagram post, they wrote: "With the festive holiday season upon us, it's also a reminder to reflect on those in need - those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones.
"It's an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.