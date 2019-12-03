Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan pay tribute to 12 charities for December









Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have wished their American fans a “very happy Thanksgiving”. Picture: Reuters Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have paid tribute to 12 charities that are crucial in providing aid during the winter, in honour of the "12 Days of Christmas". The royal couple honour different charities every month through their Instagram page, and December has seen them shed light on non-profit organisations that work to care for "those in need", especially during the cold winter temperatures. And this month, the couple - who are parents to six-month-old Archie - have been inspired by the popular 12 Days of Christmas when coming up with their list. In an Instagram post, they wrote: "With the festive holiday season upon us, it's also a reminder to reflect on those in need - those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones. "It's an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.

"Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the 'Twelve Days of Christmas' - we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need - especially at this time of year.

"There are, thankfully, so many organisations around the world doing good on global and grassroots levels, many of which are not on Instagram.

"Check out the accounts we have chosen and please share those in your own communities that are making a difference. (sic)"

Among the 12 charities is Centrepoint, a charity focused on combating homelessness, of which Harry's brother Prince William is royal patron, after he took over the duty from his late mother Princess Diana.

Other organisations highlighted are Salvation Army UK, food bank Trussell Trust, and Scotty's Little Soldiers, who support the families of those in the armed forces.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, also paid tribute to California based charity Los Angeles Mission, Scottish charity Social Bite, the St. Felix Centre in Toronto, Lifewise in New Zealand, and Shelter in the UK, which all aim to end homelessness.

FareShare and The Felix Project - which both tackle food waste and hunger - and SSAFA, which is an armed forces charity, were also named.