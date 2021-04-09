Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan pay tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have paid tribute to Prince Philip following his death, as they say the 99-year-old royal will be "greatly missed". The 99-year-old royal – who is the husband of Queen Elizabeth II – passed away peacefully on Friday, and following the tragic news, his grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a statement saying he will be “greatly missed”. In a short message posted to their Archewell website, the couple wrote: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021. “Thank you for your service ... you will be greatly missed." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid tribute to Prince Philip on their https://t.co/w77h3sYI8I website: pic.twitter.com/7sT992lAaX — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 9, 2021 Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke's passing in a statement, with the announcement coming a few weeks after he was hospitalised with an infection and a heart condition.

The statement said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan – who currently live in the US – recently said they phoned Queen Elizabeth as soon as they heard the Duke had been admitted to hospital.

Meghan, 39, said in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last month: “This morning I woke up earlier than H and saw that there was a note from someone in our team in the UK saying the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital.

“I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check in. I just called, that’s what we do.”

Harry, 36, then added that whilst most of his family have a “level of control” in the things they do, he and Meghan prefer to just “be authentic”.

He said: “For so many of my family what they do, there’s a level of control in it. Because they’re fearful of what the papers are going to say about them. Whereas with us, it’s just like, be yourself.

“Be authentic, be genuine, just go and do what’s best for you. If you get it wrong you get it wrong, if you get it right you get it right.”