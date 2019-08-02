Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan at the European premiere of "The Lion King" in London. Picture: Reuters

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have asked their supporters to help them choose some charitable causes to champion during the month of August. Each month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unfollow everyone on their Instagram account and choose a number of new charitable accounts to follow in order to highlight various issues and for the month of August, they are turning to their followers to help choose who to champion.

They shared an image on Instagram with the words "Who is your force for change?" and wrote: "For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.... Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large.

"Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow.

"We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives (sic)."

HRH Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, will personally choose 15 accounts to follow by Monday.

The couple have a total of 9.2 million followers on their @sussexroyal account.

The most recent post has already received over 200,000 likes and more than 20,000 comments from delighted fans.

It follows on from Meghan's recent guest editorship of British Vogue, where she used the issue to highlight her Forces for Change.

September's issue will feature 15 women Meghan admires - including Ramla Ali, Jane Fonda, Laverne Cox, Salma Hayek Pinault, Adwoa Aboah, and Gemma Chan.