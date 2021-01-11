Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to reunite with royal family in June

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are to reunite with the royal family this summer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to return to the UK in June to attend the Trooping of the Colour, which is held in honour of the Queen’s birthday, on June 12.

A source told The Sunday Times newspaper: "The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted depending on guidelines. The aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen."

It would be the first time Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - who have son Archie together - have been seen publicly with the other royals since the Commonwealth service in March last year after they decided to step down as senior royals just weeks previously.

Back in August, Prince Harry insisted he would have already returned to visit the UK if it wasn't for coronavirus after him and Duchess Meghan moved to California.