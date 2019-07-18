Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan at the European premiere of "The Lion King" in London. Picture: Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have named their new foundation Sussex Royal, with its full title being Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Emily Andrews, royal correspondent for The Sun newspaper confirmed the news in a tweet sent on Wednesday, which also revealed Harry and Meghan would make up half of the board of directors, alongside PR manager Sara Latham, and the foundation's director Natalie Campbell.

The tweet read: "Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan's new foundation will be called "Sussex Royal" (full title "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director. (sic)"

Alongside the tweet, Emily posted a picture of an official document which detailed the "certificate of incorporation of a private limited company".

The document read: "The Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, hereby certifies that Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is this day incorporated under the Companies Act 2006 as a private company, that the company is limited by guarantee, and the situation of its registered office is in England and Wales."

The news of the foundation's registration comes after Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were recently named one of Time magazine's 25 most influential people on the internet, thanks to their @SussexRoyal Instagram account, which has over 9 million followers.

The publication praised the pair's "forward thinking" approach to the platform, and noted the account's habit of rotating the users it followers in a bid to highlight advocates and organisations on topics like climate change and mental health.