The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry on Bondi Beach. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry - who married in May - hit Sydney's Bondi Beach on Friday as part of their tour of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. The royal pair met a group practising yoga on the beach, and one of the locals, Nio Poniatowski, 25, told Daily Mail how Meghan loves to take part in the physical, mental, and spiritual practice because it keeps her "grounded".

She said: "Meghan said it was her 'leveller', it's what keeps her grounded, like surfing does for us. She said it was her escape."

To turn the tide on stigma surrounding mental health issues, OneWave is encouraging people to share their experiences of living with mental health issues and the power of opening up using #OneRoyalFluroWave #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/YGvk8vmptC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, sat in a circle with a community surfing group called OneWave, which raises awareness of mental health, and the royal couple shared a big hug with the group members following a discussion about psychological well-being.

🏄🏄‍♀️Preparing to surf — The Duke and Duchess meet OneWave surfers on Fluro Friday! #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/pdjd6D0LKl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

Surf instructor Sam Schumacher, 31, said: "The circle time was great. Two or three of us shared our personal stories.

Founded at Bondi Beach in 2013, the OneWave community has now spread to more than 100 beaches in over 20 countries, giving 10,000 people the chance to speak openly about mental health. #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/SZu6O38ONY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 18, 2018

"This visit will really raise the profile of what we are trying to do and the fact that mental health doesn't discriminate.

"It can affect anyone and that we all need to try and look after each other.

"I can see the passion in their eyes."