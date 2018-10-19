The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry on Bondi Beach. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry - who married in May - hit Sydney's Bondi Beach on Friday as part of their tour of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. 

The royal pair met a group practising yoga on the beach, and one of the locals, Nio Poniatowski, 25, told Daily Mail how Meghan loves to take part in the physical, mental, and spiritual practice because it keeps her "grounded". 

She said: "Meghan said it was her 'leveller', it's what keeps her grounded, like surfing does for us. She said it was her escape."

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, sat in a circle with a community surfing group called OneWave, which raises awareness of mental health, and the royal couple shared a big hug with the group members following a discussion about psychological well-being. 

Surf instructor Sam Schumacher, 31, said: "The circle time was great. Two or three of us shared our personal stories.

"This visit will really raise the profile of what we are trying to do and the fact that mental health doesn't discriminate. 

"It can affect anyone and that we all need to try and look after each other. 

"I can see the passion in their eyes."