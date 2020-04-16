Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deliver meals in Los Angeles

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started volunteering to deliver meals to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, have teamed up with Project Angel Food in Los Angeles to help transport non-perishable food to 20 clients who are living with critical illnesses. The organisation's executive director Richard Ayoub told "Entertainment Tonight": "They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload. "I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population. "Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60."

It's said the couple - who have 11-month-old son Archie together - first got on board on Easter Sunday, and then again asked to volunteer on Wednesday.

The project has seen a surge in demand due to the ongoing health crisis, with 400 new people signing up to receive meals.

While the organisation currently serves 1,600 meals each day, this figure will now rise to 2 000.

The move comes after Harry and Meghan - who have been living in North America since stepping down as senior royals earlier this year - unveiled plans for their new Archell foundation.

The couple recently said: "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Harry and Meghan have outlined in official papers that they could use the charity name for a number of different things including the "organising and conducting support groups for persons in need" as well as "emotional counselling" and "coordinating social, personal care, and psychological services".

They also said they may build a website "in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health".