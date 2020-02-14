Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly set to axe 15 members of their UK staff.
The 35-year-old prince and Meghan, 38, have recently opted to step back as senior members of the royal family and their decision to close their office in Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation they plan to spend the majority of their time in North America.
One or two of the staff members may be absorbed back into the royal household, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, which reports that most are now negotiating redundancy packages.
A source told the publication: "Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed.
"While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies."