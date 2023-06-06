Prince Harry claims he was cast as a ‘thicko’ and a ‘playboy’

The 38-year-old prince made the claim during his ongoing legal battle against the MGN publishing group at the High Court in London on Tuesday, with Harry arguing that he was portrayed as the “playboy prince” during his younger years.

Harry noted in his court statement that as the "spare" to the "heir", he was portrayed as "either the 'playboy prince', the 'failure', the 'drop out' or, in my case, the 'thicko', the 'cheat', the 'underage drinker', 'irresponsible drug taker'".

The prince claimed that the portrayal actually encouraged him to live up to the idea.

Harry -- who did not attend the first day of the trial on Monday -- explained: "As a teenager and in my early twenties, I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to pin on me, mainly because I thought that, if they are printing this rubbish about me and people were believing it, I may as well 'do the crime', so to speak.

"It was a downward spiral, whereby the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a 'damaged' young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story and sell lots of newspapers."