Prince Harry cooked a feast for Duchess Meghan's birthday

Prince Harry reportedly cooked up a three-course meal for his wife Duchess Meghan's birthday earlier this week with the help of his mother-in-law Doria Ragland. The former 'Suits' actress' mother, Doria Ragland, is believed to have babysat the couple's son Archie, 14 months, on Tuesday whilst the 35-year-old royal tried to impress his spouse with his culinary skills. However, it appears he got a help in hand from Meghan's parent, as he "still has a way to go" in the kitchen. A source told Us Weekly magazine: "They spent the day as a family and in the evening, Doria looked after Archie so that Meghan and Harry could enjoy some couple time.

"Harry cooked Meghan a three-course dinner, but Doria helped him with the preparation. While Harry has become a better cook since marrying Meghan, he still has a way to go!"

As for gifts, Harry is believed to have bought Meghan a custom-made necklace and a framed photograph of them.

On the day, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished The Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday.

Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Catherine sent their message via their Kensington Royal Twitter page.

The post read: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!", and a cake and red balloon emoji was added to the end.

The note was accompanied by a picture of Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before tying the knot with Harry in May 2018 - on a royal engagement at Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor in November, days before the couple left for their getaway in Canada.

Meghan can be seen holding hands with a little girl with a cupcake in her hand.

Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, also posted their own message to Meghan.

On the Royal Family's official Instagram account, a photograph of the 94-year-old monarch and Meghan on a visit to Chester in 2018 was shared.

The picture was captioned: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!

"The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex during a joint visit to Chester in 2018."