Prince Harry flies back to UK amid airport car chase

The Duke of Sussex's flight from Los Angeles to London took off during an car chase between airport police and a male driver. The 36-year-old royal has returned from Los Angeles to London this week to attend the unveiling of a statue of his late mother Princess Diana to celebrate what would have been her 60th birthday.

As reported by the Mail Online, Prince Harry arrived in a chauffeur-driven vehicle at LAX International Airport on Thursday evening, at around the same time a car was being pursued by police. It's said a male driver broke through a fence at the FedEx cargo facility, and then headed west on an airfield road.

The driver is said to have been detained without injuries, and airport police noted that an investigation is underway. At this point, there's not thought to be a link with any departing flights. Harry is set to appear with his brother Prince William on Thursday for the emotional ceremony at Kensington Palace.

It's expected the siblings will walk together to unveil the statue before then giving separate speeches. Harry – who relocated to the US with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after stepping down as a senior royal last year – will stay with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, where he is able to quarantine for the required five days before being tested for coronavirus. Although a larger gathering was originally planned, regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean it will be a smaller group including the brothers and the Spencer family.

The ceremony will mark the first time Harry and William have been together since their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. William's wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge will also be in attendance. Simone Simmons, the late princess's trusted psychic and friend, recently said that the princes had pledged to keep their mother's wishes.

In an updated edition of royal historian Robert Lacey's book 'Battle of Brothers', Simmons says that Diana – who tragically passed away in a Paris car crash in 1997 – told William and Harry, who she shared with former husband Prince Charles: "You must promise me that you will always be each other's best friends. "And never let anyone come between you." Lacey adds: "Both boys promised they would keep to that, Simmons remembers.