Prince Harry in touch with senior royals about funeral

Prince Harry has been speaking to senior members of the royal family, about returning to Britain for his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral.

The 36-year-old prince - who lives in California with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - has been in touch with his father, Prince Charles, along with his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as he makes plans to come home.

Speaking about Harry, who is "united in grief" with his family, a source told the Daily Mirror: "He said he wants to be with everyone and was already making arrangements to come home."

Duchess Meghan is not expected to make the trip to Britain for the funeral, as she is heavily pregnant with their second child.

The couple paid tribute to Philip, 99, in a short message posted to their Archewell website, where they wrote: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021.