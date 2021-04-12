Prince Harry pays tribute to Prince Philip: You never knew what he might say next

Prince Harry has remembered his grandfather, Prince Philip, as a "legend of banter" who had a lot of "charm". The 36-year-old royal - who has returned to the UK without his wife Duchess Meghan or their 23-month-old son Archie - ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday paid a touching tribute to his "charming" relative as he reflected not only on Philip's position in the UK as Queen Elizabeth's husband but also his own personal loss. He said in a statement: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. “He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next. “He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke.

“But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end."

Prince Harry, who is currently in the U.K. at Frogmore Cottage ahead of Saturday’s funeral, has written a tribute to grandfather Prince Philip on behalf of him and his family: pic.twitter.com/9jYEMyf7ur — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2021

Harry joked he would keep his tribute short because he knows that's what his grandfather would have wanted.

He added: “He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’

“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself.

“You will be sorely missed, but always remembered - by the nation and the world.

“Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”

The prince ended his statement with a short Latin phrase used by the Marines, "Per Mare, Per Terram."