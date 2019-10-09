Prince Harry’s legal fight with the Press could backfire spectacularly, according to his mother’s former aide.
Patrick Jephson, who was private secretary to the Princess Diana for eight years, said that ‘volatile’ public attitudes could turn against the prince and his wife Meghan.
Harry is suing the publishers of the Sun and the Daily Mirror for alleged phone hacking.
His wife has launched a separate legal action against the Mail on Sunday – this newspaper’s sister title – for publishing a letter she wrote to her estranged father.