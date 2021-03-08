Prince Harry tells Oprah: I feel really let down by my father Prince Charles

Prince Harry said that he felt let down by his father Prince Charles, and that his late mother Diana would have been angry and upset at the way the British royal family had treated his wife Meghan. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in his tell-all interview with Meghan, he said that he would not have stepped back from the royal family had it not been for Meghan, because "I was trapped but didn't know I was trapped." The Duke of Sussex said he wanted more support from his father when Meghan was subjected to public scrutiny and felt “hurt” when the support wasn’t there. “There’s a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, and Archie is his grandson. But at the same time, of course I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know, and I’ve tried to educate them through the process that I’ve been educated.” "My family literally cut me off financially," Harry said. "But I've got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this."

However, Harry said he has a “really good relationship” with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The 36-year-old royal and his wife, Duchess Meghan, announced last year they would be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family and have since moved to Los Angeles away from the family’s base in the UK.

In the wake of their move, it was reported that Harry and Meghan had upset the monarch, Queen Elizabeth, with their decision to step back, but Harry has now revealed he and his grandmother are still on good terms.

“I’ve spoken more to grandmother in the past year than I have done in many many years. We’ve done a couple of Zoom calls with Archie. My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and an understanding, and I have a deep respect for her.”

And Harry said he still “loves” his older brother, Prince William, but admitted the pair are on “different paths” in their lives.

He said: “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother and we’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we’re on different paths.”